Anti-terrorist search operation in J-K's Poonch along LoC enters second day

An anti-terrorist search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day on Saturday

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mendhar/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

An anti-terrorist search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered the second day on Saturday, officials said.
The operation was launched in nearly a dozen forward villages in the forest area of Mankote and Mendhar on Friday following reports of suspicious movement, they said.
Intermittent gunfire was reported from Uchhad forest but it was later clarified that security forces had opened fire while clearing a natural cave, the officials said.
The search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : terrorist attacks cross border terrorism Pakistani terrorism Indo Pak cross border shelling Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

