Home / India News / Army Day 2025: PM Modi, Prez Murmu salute Indian Army for selfless service

Army Day 2025: PM Modi, Prez Murmu salute Indian Army for selfless service

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor

Modi, Narendra Modi

The prime minister also said that the nation salutes their courage and resolute commitment (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian Army, saying that they stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve at times under the most challenging conditions.

The prime minister also said that the nation salutes their courage and resolute commitment.

"Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," he said in a post on X.

He said the country remembers with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

 
President Droupadi Murmu also greeted the country's brave soldiers, veterans, and their families on Army Day, and said their unwavering 'nation first' spirit continues to inspire every Indian.
 
"The Indian Army remains steadfast in safeguarding the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation," Murmu said in a post on X.
 
"Our soldiers defend our borders and provide critical assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises. Your unwavering "nation first" spirit continues to inspire every Indian," she said.
 
Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor General Sir FRR Bucher in 1949.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu Army Day Indian Army

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

