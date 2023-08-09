Confirmation

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Congress for support on Delhi Services Bill

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi expressing his gratitude "on behalf of the people of Delhi"

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi expressing his gratitude "on behalf of the people of Delhi" for voting against the Services Bill.
Parliament had on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government, with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.
"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for their party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the AAP national convener said in his letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

