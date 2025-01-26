Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / As country celebrates republic day, states unveil development plans

As country celebrates republic day, states unveil development plans

Earlier in the day, panic gripped the state capital's Beharbari area after a loud sound was heard near the Brahmaputra vegetable market

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

New Delhi: IAF contingent marches past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025 at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The tricolour was unfurled and parades showcasing India's rich diversity were held across the country on the 76th Republic Day on Sunday as states listed their achievements and outlined development agenda.

In a major announcement, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the state will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reiterated the demand for restoration of statehood, asserting that it is key to peace and development of the region.

There were some anxious moments in Guwahati, Assam when a loud sound was heard in the Beharbari area. Police are investigating the incident.

 

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade unfurled the national flag at the state-level Republic Day function held at the Maharana Bhupal Stadium in Udaipur and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India has emerged as a global superpower under his stewardship.

Also Read

Indian Flag, India

Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Tiranga Yatra organised in Uri to commemorate R-Day

Tiranga March, Patna Rally

J-K: Tiranga Yatra with 500 participants in Uri marks 76th Republic Day

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Dibrugarh to become Assam's second capital in 3 years: CM Himanta

Indian Flag, India

Embassies across world extend warm wishes to India on its 76th Republic Day

JP Nadda, Nadda

Viksit Bharat vision key to uplifting the downtrodden: BJP president Nadda

He highlighted the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' as the cornerstone of India's socio-economic and political progress. While many countries are facing economic challenges due to instability, decisions are being taken strongly in India due to political stability, he said.

At the event, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Khan inspected the parade in an open gypsy. It also featured several colourful cultural performances.

In Punjab and Haryana, police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Ludhiana while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted it in Patiala.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the national flag in Faridabad and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari.

In Punjab, hundreds of farmers took out tractor parades at multiple locations under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price. Black flags were prominently displayed on some of the tractors.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan presided over the state function at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna and said the state has so far provided government jobs to 9 lakh people and created 24 lakh employment opportunities.

"The Bihar government will provide 12 lakh government jobs and create 34 lakh employment opportunities for the youth by the end of this year. The state government is working in this direction," he said.

Khan also spoke about the different welfare measures and major infrastructure projects being undertaken by the state government.

The government is placing emphasis on women's empowerment and taking effective steps to provide them employment and make them self-reliant, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Choudhary said statehood and special status is a constitutional right of the people of the union territory.

Addressing the Republic Day event at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, Choudhary said, "Snatching of statehood has caused deep pain, irrespective of the reasons given for this action. It has shattered the self-esteem and confidence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."  "The people demand restoration of statehood at the earliest. It will not only restore the self-confidence of the people but also lead to development. Jammu and Kashmir is not just a part of India but its soul," he said.

While security personnel were deployed in numbers to ensure smooth Republic Day celebrations, the atmosphere in the city was visibly relaxed with fewer checkposts set up to regulate traffic. Concertina wires were also not used to block the intersections in the city and mobile internet was not suspended this year.

In Assam, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya said at a Republic Day function in Guwahati that the state has been able to ensure peace and work towards the development of infrastructure, social and economic growth, and environment conservation.

He said maintaining law and order, controlling crime, fighting insurgency and ensuring the safety of people and property are among the top priorities of the state government. Several militant groups have surrendered and signed peace accords in recent times, bearing testimony to these efforts, he noted.

Earlier in the day, panic gripped the state capital's Beharbari area after a loud sound was heard near the Brahmaputra vegetable market.

"It was heard around 7.45 am. After we hoisted the national flag inside our compound, we heard the sound. We came running out. There was no injury or damage to any property," an employee of Brahmaputra Bazar said.

Police said the sound was heard in the truck parking near the market and it is being examined.

Locals claimed that a similar sound was heard in Rehabari but police said it was a rumour.

An unattended bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Betkuchi also triggered panic.

Police said the entire area was sanitised and a thorough search was carried out by an anti-sabotage team but nothing suspicious was found.

The banned ULFA (I) purportedly sent an email to the press later in the day, claiming responsibility for "blasts" at two places in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the national flag in Dibrugarh and said the district headquarters will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.

In his Republic Day address in Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma said the state aims to position itself as a global hub for technology and innovation.

Agreements signed by the state at the World Economic Forum in Davos have brought investments worth over Rs 1,78,950 crores and these efforts are projected to generate 49,500 jobs, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Delhi people have choice between Kejriwal Model or BJP Model in upcoming polls, says Kejriwal

Refinery

Indian refiners test FOWE's emulsion tech to clean polluting bunker fuel

urban local body polls, j&k, jammu and kashmir, muncipal elelction, bjp kashmir

BJP sweeps Uttarakhand local body polls, wins 10 of 11 mayoral seats

With the recent launch of smartwatches, home-grown smartphone maker Lava is looking to secure a strong foothold in the Indian wearables market. The company aims to capture up to 20 per cent of this segment over the next few years, according to a seni

Govt drafts rules for mandatory adoption of Indian Standard Time nationwide

SC, Supreme Court

Disapproval of marriage does not amount to abetment of suicide: SC

Topics : Republic Day Development Indian state policies India's development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon