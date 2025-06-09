Monday, June 09, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam govt to intensify drive to identify illegal foreigners: CM Himanta

Assam govt to intensify drive to identify illegal foreigners: CM Himanta

He claimed that the law empowers the district commissioners to declare individuals as illegal immigrants and initiate eviction proceedings

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Sarma, replying to issues of detection and deportation of foreigners, said the state government will implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for the purpose (Representative image: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government would enforce a 1950 law to identify and evict illegal foreigners.

He claimed that the law empowers the district commissioners to declare individuals as illegal immigrants and initiate eviction proceedings.

Speaking during a special day-long Assembly session, he alleged that Congress does not value 'citizenship', as out of four family members of one of its leaders, three are foreigners.

It was an apparent jibe at the opposition party's state president Gaurav Gogoi, who was seated at the visitors gallery of the Assembly in front of the treasury bench, whom the chief minister had been targeting for his alleged Pakistan links through his British wife.

 

Sarma, replying to issues of detection and deportation of foreigners, said the state government will implement the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, for the purpose.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi speaks to Northeast leaders on floods, assures full support

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

CM Himanta vows rapid action to identify, deport foreign nationals in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam approves arms licences for indigenous people near Bangladesh border

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Credible inputs suggest Gogoi's 'proximity' with Pakistan govt: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Will eradicate child marriage in Assam by 2026, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

It allows the district commissioner to declare illegal foreigners and evict them.

Sarma said a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had recently ruled that the Act is in force and the government can proceed under its provisions.

He said more than 300 illegal Bangladeshis have been deported in recent months.

Responding to AIUDF MLA Rafikul Islam's caution that foreigner detection should be handled carefully because "citizenship is a most valued asset for any individual," Sarma doubled down on his criticism of the Congress.

"Rafikul Islam has said citizenship is the most valuable asset, but it may not be so for Congress as they have people in whose family out of four members, three are foreigners," he said.

Sarma had been claiming that not only has Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife retained her British citizenship, but their two minor children are also not Indian nationals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J-K LG inaugurates control centre in Katra to oversee tourists activities

Supreme Court

SC protects MP scribes against coercive action, asks them to move HC

Vishwajit Rane arguing with CMO Dr Rudresh Kuttikar

Goa health minister apologises to doctors amid GMC protest unrest

Dhiman Chakma

Odisha IAS officer caught accepting ₹10 lakh bribe in Kalahandi district

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Government Gaurav Gogoi Congress Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon