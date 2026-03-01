Passengers stranded at Delhi airport amid Israel-Iran conflict flare-ups

Several passengers were left stranded at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations due to the evolving geopolitical situation in the West Asia.

The disruptions follow due to widespread airspace closures across parts of the West Asia, affecting all international flight routes.

One of the stranded passengers at the IGI airport expressed his frustration over constant flight delays and cancellations and said he had been waiting for 14 hours but still had no update regarding their flight.

"I was supposed to fly to Saudi from Delhi, but my flight was cancelled. We have been waiting for 14 hours, but we have not heard anything yet. It is becoming very difficult," said the passenger.

The cancellations and delays come amid the escalated tension and disturbance in the West Asia after coordinated military strikes involving Israel and the United States, targeting Iranian sites.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that 444 flights are expected to be cancelled even today.

In a post on X, the MoCA stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in complete coordination with all the concerned airlines to ensure passenger safety and operational regulations.

"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the West Asia, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March. DGCA is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations..." the post read.