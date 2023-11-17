Atmosphere being created for religious conversion: VHP on Nuh voilence

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Friday condemned the alleged incident of stone-pelting on Hindu Dalit women in Haryana's Nuh and said an atmosphere is being created for religious conversion.

Former judge Pawan Kumar, state president of the VHP, alleged that some madrasa clerics brainwashed innocent people who pelted stones at Dalit women during the Hindu ritual of 'kuan (well) poojan', which is condemnable, he said in a press conference



Kumar said there is a well-planned conspiracy behind the continuous attacks on religious traditions, yatras and events of the Hindus and an atmosphere is being created for conversion and migration. He demanded that the incident should be investigated thoroughly strict action should be taken against the guilty.

Strictest action should be taken against madrasa clerics and other mischievous elements... The minor children who committed this misdeed should be immediately sent to a juvenile home and if adult youths are also involved, then action should be taken against them under appropriate sections, he said.

He added that the madrasa involved in such acts should be closed with immediate effect and administrative action should be taken.

At least three women suffered injuries after some unidentified persons hurled stones at them allegedly from a mosque on Thursday night, according to police.

Tension gripped the area following the incident, which took place months after six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in communal clashes that erupted when the Vishva Hindu Parishad's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

