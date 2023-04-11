Average response time of UP police emergency service reduced after 2017: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said before 2017, the average response time of police during an emergency was an hour, which has now reduced to 9.44 minutes.

He was reviewing the work of UP-112, women power line 1090 and the technical service of Uttar Pradesh Police.

"The utility of police emergency services like 112 depends on its quick response. In the year 2016, on an average it took one hour to call the victim and reach him by police response vehicle (PRV). Today, it has been successfully brought down to 9.44 minutes," he said.

The chief minister said UP-112 service has proven to be helpful in providing the general public with prompt police assistance in emergencies anywhere, at any time.

"Skilled and dedicated policemen have presented UP-112 as a professional service as per the expectations of the common man. Integration of services like 101, 108, 1090 and 181 etc. with 112 and use of technology like GPS, radio wireless, mobile/web app have made this service highly practical," Adityanath said.

He directed officials to increase the number of vehicles and personnel to reduce the present response time even further.

"Every PRV vehicle should be equipped with a GPS device. Body-worn cameras should be provided. Call receiving capacity on 112 should be further increased," he said, adding that it is encouraging that from June 2016 till date, 84 per cent of the information received on 112 was resolved immediately on the spot.

Stating that the parking place for PRV vehicles should be decided according to local needs, he said it should be ensured that this service is not misused under any circumstance.

Good effort has been made to escort women to their destinations as per requirement at night, he said, adding that working women have benefited a lot from this.

"Presence of women constables in the vehicles taking them to their destinations must be ensured," he said.

The chief minister highlighted different helpline numbers issued to provide immediate assistance to the general public in emergency situations.

"112 is the number for police help, 101 for fire, 108 for ambulance, 1090 for women power line, 181 for women's help, 1098 for child help, 1930 as cyber helpline.

Apart from this, 1076 is also available as the Chief Minister's helpline number. The general public should be made aware of these helpline numbers," he said.

Asking to be sensitive to victims, Adityanath said every piece of information received on emergency helpline numbers should be taken seriously.

He said all 1,758 police stations in the state should be equipped with CCTV cameras.

He encouraged the use of technology, mobile phones as wireless sets.

"A communication system should be adopted between the mobile phone and the wireless set. In the initial phase, it should be implemented in Barabanki Police," he said.

The work being done by the 'Women and Child Protection Organization', established by the state government, is setting new standards for the protection of women and children, he said, adding that 'Mission Shakti' is being praised all over the country for women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

For the first time in the state, women police personnel were given the responsibility as beat police.

"A total of 10,417 Mahila beats have been constituted. The fact that more than 1.29 lakh chaupals have been organised by women-beat officers and participation of more than 19 lakh in them women shows its usefulness," he said.

The chief minister also directed to provide two-wheelers to women beat officers and said that necessary funds will be made available by the government in this regard.