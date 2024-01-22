Ram mandir: PM Modi breaks 11-day fast after 'pran pratishtha' rituals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his 11-day fast after the "pran pratishtha" rituals at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. He broke his fast after Govind Dev Giri Maharaj fed him 'charnamrit' (a sweet drink made with milk used for rituals).

Govind Dev Giri Maharaj also praised PM Modi's devotion to successfully completing his 11-day rituals.



Earlier on January 12, the prime minister had started his special 11-day 'anushthan' till the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

In an audio message posted on his official YouTube channel, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

"Only 11 days are left for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple. God created me to represent the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual for 11 days from today," he said in the audio message.

Pran pratishtha ceremony

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated amid grand celebrations in Ayodhya. PM Modi, who led the rituals and unveiled the eyes of Ram Lalla idol, walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, PM Modi took 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.