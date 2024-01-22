Sensex (    %)
                        
Temple of billion hopes, dairy brand Amul shares Ram Mandir's doodle

Dairy brand shares Ram Mandir doodle on its Instagram. Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla took place on January 22, 2024. Check the post here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, dairy brand Amul shared a doodle celebrating the historic moment. The glorious event of Pran Prathistha of Ral Lalla was led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha took place in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of Ram Mandir's decoration and guests arriving at the temple to witness the Pran Pratistha. 

Amul also shared a doodle of the Ram Temple that reads, “Temple of a billion hopes, Amul welcomes it.” In the doodle, Amul Girl could be seen offering prayers to the Ram Temple.

Amul shared the post on its Instagram account. The dairy brand impressed people across the country and has garnered attention from social media users.

Watch the Amul post here:

How did social media users react?

Several social media users praised Amul's doodle.

One of the users commented, “Sri Rama Jayam ????. Thank you @amul_india for unapologetically standing for our indigenous Bharatiya culture."

Another user wrote, "This is not temple this is shree ram mandir."

"That's why I love amul brand jai shree ram," one of the users commented.

Most of the users dropped the comment, "JAI SHREE RAM."

Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha

The long-awaited Pran Prathistha took place today in Ayodhya in PM Modi's presence. During the event, Army helicopters showered flower petals on the premises of Ram Temple. PM Modi shared the stage with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries. 

For this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed a special 11-day 'anusthan' and slept on the floor and drank only coconut water. 

The 51-inch-tall Ram Lalla idol was crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj who hails from Mysuru. The consecration ceremony took place in the presence of over 7000 VVIPs, including actors, politicians, sportspersons, industrialists, etc.
