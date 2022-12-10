JUST IN
AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promoting Ayurveda
PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan
Jharkhand tourism to get boost with logo, brand promotion: Official
Mandous weakens into deep depression after crossing coast in TN; 4 killed
PM Modi to inaugurate Goa's Mopa International Airport on December 11
Amit Shah's 'taught a lesson' remark not violative of poll code: Report
'Centre's bio-decomposer spray led to decline in stubble burning in Punjab'
Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014
Centre to call Karnataka, Maharashtra CMs meeting next week over border row
PM Modi to inaugurate 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur Super Expressway on Sunday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi condoles the demise of noted Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan
Business Standard

AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promoting Ayurveda

All India Institute of Ayurveda has signed MoU with University of Medical Sciences, Cuba, and extended agreement with Rosenberg European Academy of Ayurveda, Germany

Topics
Ayurveda | AYUSH | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Ayurvedic medicine image via Shutterstock.

In a bid to promote Ayurveda across continents, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Medical Sciences, Cuba, and extended the agreement with Rosenberg European Academy of Ayurveda (REAA), Germany, for five more years to take forward collaborative programmes.

The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo.

The MoU with Havana-based University of Medical Sciences was signed between Cuban Ambassador to India Alejandro Simancas Marin and Dr Tanuja M Nesari, the director of AIIA.

The extension of collaboration with REAA was initiated by the academy's director Mark Rosenberg and Dr Nesari.

With these collaborations, Delhi-based AIIA, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, has 15 international partners and 35 national partners under its collaborative activities, Dr Nesari said.

These partnerships come at a time when there is a big acceptance of Ayurveda and other traditional wellness systems the world over. The core objective is to promote advanced scientific research, evidence-based studies and clinical trials, exchange programmes and patient care, Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA has struck agreements with the best partners in the world, including the Harvard Medical School, while an agreement with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) has also been inked for clinical trials on the efficacy of 'ashwagandha' (withania somnifera) and 'guruchi' (tinsoporacordifolia) in treating Long Covid, she said.

The AIIA is seeking to promote futuristic Ayurveda by bringing a synergy between traditional wisdom and modern tools and technology, Dr Nesari said.

The AIIA and REAA had entered into a MoU in September, 2017 with a validity of five years, which has been extended to 2027, it was stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ayurveda

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 21:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.