Business Standard
Modi extends wishes to Yunus, urges protection of Hindus, other minorities

Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Muhammad Yunus as he took oath as the head of an interim government. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Muhammad Yunus as he took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh, hoping for early return of normalcy and ensuring safety of Hindus and other minority communities in that country.
Nobel laureate Yunus took oath as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. Yunus, 84, was administered the oath of office by President Mohammed Shahabuddin at a ceremony at the presidential palace 'Bangabhaban'.
He was appointed as the head of the interim government on Tuesday after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
In a post on X, Modi said, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities."

"India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Bangladesh India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

