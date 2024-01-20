Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Babri Masjid taken away systematically: Owaisi on Ram Janmabhoomi dispute

The apex court based its ruling on the findings of a survey by the Archaological Survey of India (ASI), determining that the mosque was raised on the ruins of a Ram temple

Surat: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks during a press conference, in Surat, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raking up the title deed dispute surrounding the Ram Janmabhoomi as the nation counts down to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said the Babri Masjid was taken away from the Muslims in a 'very systematic manner'.
After a prolonged movement involving a number of court sittings and litigations, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court ruled the title dispute in favour of the Hindus in a landmark ruling, giving primacy to the claim that the Babri mosque was built on the ruins of a temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in the 16th century.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The apex court based its ruling on the findings of a survey by the Archaological Survey of India (ASI), determining that the mosque was raised on the ruins of a Ram temple.
However, as has been widely reported, the mosque was razed by Kar Sevaks in 1992, triggering communal riots across the country that claimed scores of lives.
Kar Sevaks later pitched tent at the demolition site and started worshipping an idol of Ram Lalla inside it.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Owaisi said, "Muslims offered namaz in Babri Masjid for 500 years. When the Congress''s Govind Ballabh Pant was the CM of Uttar Pradesh, idols were placed inside the masjid. (KKK) Nair was the district magistrate of Ayodhya at the time. He shut the masjid down and started worshipping there. There was no Ram Mandir in Ayodhya when the VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) was founded. Mahatma Gandhi never said anything about Ram Mandir."
"However, the Babri Masjid was taken away from us in a systematic manner. Had GB Pant removed those idols back in the day and the Masjid not been demolished in 1992, we wouldn't have seen what we are seeing today. Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, whose party (AAP) is a partner in the INDIA bloc, talked about holding Sunderkand Paath and chanting Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays. Everyone is busy wooing voters of the majority community," Owaisi added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The main rituals will be officiated by a special complement of top seers chosen from across the country.

Also Read

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as Pro-tem Speaker of T'gana Assembly

Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi

Owaisi hopes Gyanvapi survey will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris'

AIMIM candidate for Dumri bypoll booked for 'pro-Pakistan' slogans

Half-day declared for govt offices, educational institutions in Guj on Mon

BJP Prez Nadda receives Ram temple invite, says will visit after Jan 22

Ram temple images dominate Ayodhya, bank office named Ramjanmabhoomi branch

EPFO adds 1.39 million net members during November 2023: Payroll data

Will do whatever required to protect religions that worship nature: Shah

The team of priests will be led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Several celebrities and top dignitaries have been invited to the 'Pran Prathistha' of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Babri Masjid Ayodhya Asaduddin Owaisi Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon