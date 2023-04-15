close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bagdogra bound IndiGo plane suffers technical problem; returns to Delhi

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem

Press Trust of India New Delhi
indigo

indigo

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An IndiGo plane enroute to Bagdogra returned to Delhi on Saturday afternoon due to a technical problem.

While a source said the aircraft made an emergency landing due to a technical problem, IndiGo said the flight 6E 6282 from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to Delhi as a precaution.

"The pilot noticed a technical issue and requested a turn back. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Bagdogra," IndiGo said in a statement.

According to the source, there were more than 200 people onboard.

Also Read

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

How did Air India beat Indigo?

IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon

Bhagwant Mann, Delhi ministers to accompany Kejriwal to CBI office: Reports

Delhi records 1,396 new Covid cases, positivity rate mounts to 31.9%

Congress President Kharge dials Kejriwal, calls for Opposition unity

Delhi court sends Deepak Boxer to 14-days police custody in MCOCA case

Unacceptable, will not tolerate this behaviour, says UK parliamentarian

Topics : IndiGo | IndiGo Airlines | Delhi

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon