SC transfers RG Kar Medical doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta HC

SC transfers RG Kar Medical doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta HC

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court.

The top court also directed that a copy of the status report be given to the parents of the victim.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. The Kolkata Police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.

 

On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded convict Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal.

The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors.

While taking suo motu notice of the case, the bench constituted a National Task Force (NTF) on August 20 last year to formulate a protocol to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals in the wake of the crime.

Topics : Supreme Court Calcutta High Court

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

