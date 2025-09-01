Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Red alert for most of Uttarakhand; CM asks officials to maintain 24X7 vigil

Red alert for most of Uttarakhand; CM asks officials to maintain 24X7 vigil

Amid the forecast, schools have been closed in many districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

The CM, in a meeting with senior officials, said that the coming few days will be challenging, and appropriate steps should be taken to ensure the safety of common people (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Predicting extremely heavy rains to very heavy rain for the next two days, the meteorological centre has issued red and orange alerts for most of Uttarakhand. Following the warning, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday directed the officials to remain alert round the clock.

Red alert has been issued for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar for Monday, predicting extremely heavy rain at some places and heavy to very heavy rain at some places. For September 2, the Met office circulated an orange alert for very heavy to heavy rain at some places in Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar districts.

 

Amid the forecast, schools have been closed in many districts, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat.

The CM, in a meeting with senior officials, said that the coming few days will be challenging, and appropriate steps should be taken to ensure the safety of common people.

Dhami asked the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman to monitor the situation from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), given the high possibility of landslides and waterlogging in many areas.

Also Read

NHPC, Hydro power

Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

Six dead, 11 missing as cloudbursts trigger landslides in Uttarakhand

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

Jammu, landslide, floods

North India's hill states are flooding again. Is rain the only culprit?

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM announces ₹5 lakh aid for flash flood victims in state

He also took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas and directed the commissioners of both Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to work expeditiously for the rehabilitation of the affected people.

The CM also instructed officials to keep a close watch on the water level of the rivers in the next few days and said that this monitoring should be continued even at night.

Meanwhile, two youths, including a woman, died on Sunday due to heavy rains in Tehri district. The incident occurred when they, on a two-wheeler, were hit by stones on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in the Narendranagar area, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Jain (25) of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh and Rajni Rawat, a resident of Kotdwar in Pauri district.

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), in another incident, the body of a person missing since Saturday evening in the Munsiyari area of ??Pithoragarh district was found lying near Leti Chalthi Barsaati Nala in Kotalgaon. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Ram.

Another body was recovered on Sunday from the debris of houses damaged by a landslide in Pausari village of Bageshwar district on Friday. Two people are still missing in the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LPG cylinder, LPG

OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹51.50 from September 1

accident

Rohini fire destroys 40-45 shanties in Delhi; no casualties reported

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Safety, respect for women govt's foremost priority: CM Adityanath

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats

Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Topics : Uttarakhand heavy rains Heavy rain and thunderstorm Rainfall Indian monsoon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon