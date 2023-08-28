Confirmation

Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will remain shut for 16 days, list here

Banks will remain closed for 16 days in September 2023. Plan your bank visits accordingly to avoid last-minute hassle. ATM services and net banking facilities will remain operational

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
RBI has issued the bank holiday list for the month of September, and there will be 16 holidays, including national and regional holidays. Some states will see their banks closed for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi next month.

If you are planning to visit the bank next month, make sure you know whether the bank is open in your state or not to avoid last-minute hassle. However, the ATM services and net banking facilities will remain operational throughout the country on all days.

List of holidays

Here's the list of holidays and states where banks will remain closed in September month:
Date Holidays State
September 6, 2023 Shri Krishna Janmashtami Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
September 7, 2023 Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar
September 18, 2023 Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi Karnataka and Telangana
September 19, 2023 Ganesh Chaturthi Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa
September 20, 2023' Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha) Orissa and Goa
September 22, 2023 Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day Kerala
September 23, 2023 Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday Jammu and Srinagar
September 25, 2023 Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva Assam
September 27, 2023 Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) Jammu and Kerala
September 28, 2023 Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat) Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tanil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

Weekends in September

Date Weekoffs
September 3, 2023 Sunday
September 9, 2023 SecondSaturday
September 10, 2023 Sunday
September 17, 2023 Sunday
September 23, 2023 Fourth Saturday
September 24, 2023 Sunday

RBI guidelines say all the private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from Sundays.

Bank holidays are categorised into three sections, including holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Bank's closing of Accounts and Real Time Gross settlement holidays

Exchange Rs 2000 bank notes by Sept 30

Don't forget that the last date to exchange or deposit the Rs 2000 bank notes is September 30. However, RBI states that the notes will remain tender even after the date.

RBI will decide whether they will extend the deadline beyond September 30 after determining how many bank notes are returned to banks.
First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

