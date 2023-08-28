Bank Holidays September 2023: Banks will remain shut for 16 days, list here

RBI has issued the bank holiday list for the month of September, and there will be 16 holidays, including national and regional holidays. Some states will see their banks closed for festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, Sri Krishna Janmashtami, Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's anniversary, and Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi next month.
If you are planning to visit the bank next month, make sure you know whether the bank is open in your state or not to avoid last-minute hassle. However, the ATM services and net banking facilities will remain operational throughout the country on all days.
List of holidays
Here's the list of holidays and states where banks will remain closed in September month:
|Date
|Holidays
|State
|September 6, 2023
|Shri Krishna Janmashtami
|Orissa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
|September 7, 2023
|Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami
|Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar
|September 18, 2023
|Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi
|Karnataka and Telangana
|September 19, 2023
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Gujarat, Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa
|September 20, 2023'
|Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai (Odisha)
|Orissa and Goa
|September 22, 2023
|Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
|Kerala
|September 23, 2023
|Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday
|Jammu and Srinagar
|September 25, 2023
|Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva
|Assam
|September 27, 2023
|Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)
|Jammu and Kerala
|September 28, 2023
|Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Bara Vafat)
|Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tanil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand
Weekends in September
|Date
|Weekoffs
|September 3, 2023
|Sunday
|September 9, 2023
|SecondSaturday
|September 10, 2023
|Sunday
|September 17, 2023
|Sunday
|September 23, 2023
|Fourth Saturday
|September 24, 2023
|Sunday
RBI guidelines say all the private and public sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, apart from Sundays.
Also Read
Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here
US lawmaker introduces bill to declare Diwali as a federal holiday
RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect
RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24
IAF contingent reaches Egypt, to participate in multilateral exercise
Mall sales rise amid huge footfall in movie theatres due to hit films
"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh
Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed ahead of VHP's Shobha yatra
Kota district administration stays tests, coaching exams for 2 months
Bank holidays are categorised into three sections, including holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Bank's closing of Accounts and Real Time Gross settlement holidays
Exchange Rs 2000 bank notes by Sept 30
Don't forget that the last date to exchange or deposit the Rs 2000 bank notes is September 30. However, RBI states that the notes will remain tender even after the date.
RBI will decide whether they will extend the deadline beyond September 30 after determining how many bank notes are returned to banks.