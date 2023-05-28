close

Beautifully expressed: PM Modi after SRK congratulates on new Parliament

Responding to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's congratulatory tweet on the new Parliament building, PM Modi said that the actor has "beautifully expressed" his thoughts

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 7:48 AM IST
Responding to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's congratulatory tweet on the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the actor has "beautifully expressed" his thought about the "new home for the people who uphold Constitution".

"Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride," PM Modi tweeted.

Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday congratulated PM Modi ahead of the new Parliament Building inauguration.

SRK took to Twitter and shared a video showcasing the parliament building.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People@narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

Earlier, Bollywood star Akshar Kumar also posted congratulatory messages.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay said, "Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India's growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride."

While responding to his video PM Modi said, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects the nation's rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future. #MyParliamentMyPride."

Earlier, music composer Ilaiyaraaja and actor Rajinikanth posted congratulatory messages.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

The task of constructing the new Parliament building was a mammoth endeavour. It witnessed several key construction activities being done off-site as well. Further, the construction also saw the usage of materials sourced from across the country.

As per the government officials, teak wood was sourced from Nagpur, Maharashtra while sandstone (red and white) was procured from Sarmathura, Rajasthan.

The carpets to be floored inside the new building were procured from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh.

The bamboo wood flooring came from Agartala, Tripura.

From Rajnagar, Rajasthan and Noida, UP Stone Jali Works were obtained.

The material involved in constructing Ashoka Emblem was sourced from Aurangabad, Maharashtra and Jaipur, Rajasthan while Ashok Chakra came from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Some of the furniture acquired was procured from Mumbai. From Lakha, Jaisalmer Lakha Red granite was obtained. Ambaji White marble was procured from Ambaji, Rajasthan. Kesharia Green Stone was procured from Udaipur

The stone carving work was obtained from Abu Road and Udaipur, and the stone aggregate was from Kotputali, Rajasthan.

The M-Sand was procured from Chakari Dadri, Haryana, and Fly Ash Bricks from NCR Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the Brass work and Pre-cast Trenches were got from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, while the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha false ceiling steel structures came from UT of Daman and Diu.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 7:48 AM IST

