Believe Bengal Speaker aware of deadline on TMC rebels disqualification: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it has every reason to believe that the West Bengal Assembly speaker is "fully cognisant" of the apex court's order fixing a three-month time frame to decide the disqualification petition against 10 rebel TMC MLAs.

The observations came from a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana during the hearing of a plea filed by Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction MLA Sohandeb Chattopadhyay.

In his petition, Chattopadhyay sought direction to the speaker to expeditiously decide the disqualification petition filed against the rebel MLAs.

"We have every reason to believe that the speaker is fully cognisant of the decision of this court and he will make an endeavour to take an appropriate decision within the time-frame fixed," the bench said while disposing of the plea.

The top court noted that in this case, the three-month period would expire on October 10.

Chattopadhyay had earlier approached Speaker Rathin Bose seeking disqualification of the 10 MLAs, alleging that they had acted against the party's interests.