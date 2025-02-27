Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India's private consumption almost doubles to $2.1 trn in 2024: Report

India's private consumption almost doubles to $2.1 trn in 2024: Report

On course to become the world's third-largest consumer market by 2026, India is well-positioned to reap the benefits of a demographic dividend

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's private consumption has almost doubled to USD 2.1 trillion in 2024 from USD 1 trillion in 2013, growing at 7.2 per cent CAGR, faster than the US, China and Germany, according to a report.

On course to become the world's third-largest consumer market by 2026, India is well-positioned to reap the benefits of a demographic dividend, said the report titled 'India's changing discretionary spending: Key insights for brands' launched by Deloitte India with Retailers Association of India on Thursday.

"Surpassing Germany, India's private consumption has almost doubled to USD 2.1 trillion in 2024 from USD 1 trillion in 2013, and during 2013-23, India's consumption grew at 7.2 per cent CAGR, faster than China, the US and Germany," it said.

 

By 2030, the report said, "The number of Indians earning over USD 10,000 annually is expected to nearly triple, increasing from 60 million in 2024 to 165 million. This reflects the significant growth of the country's middle class and a fundamental shift towards discretionary spending."  It pointed out that several key forces are driving the consumption boom, including premiumisation and evolving consumer preferences, as with rising affluence, consumers are prioritising quality, convenience and experiences over price.

Gen Z and millennials, who account for 52 per cent of the population, are driving this shift and the demand for premium brands, sustainable products, and personalised experiences.

Also Read

Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) — India's three key telecom operators— recently announced an increase in their mobile tariff plans with an eye on greater revenue realisation and monetisation of their 5G investments. The hi

Consumer affairs ministry to issue guidelines to curb pesky calls, messages

Diamond

CCPA to bring out guidelines for diamond sector in consumer interest

Premiumresult, q1, q2, q3, q4

Evaluating corporate results: Don't confuse sales data with consumer trends

e-commerce

CCPA sends notices to several quick commerce cos over disclosure violations

emission, smoke

Govt issues guidelines to prohibit greenwashing, misleading green claims

"India's consumer landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The surge in discretionary spending, expanding digital commerce and increasing access to credit are redefining the rules of engagement for brands," Deloitte India Partner and Consumer Industry Leader Anand Ramanathan said.

By 2030, he said, "India's per capita income is expected to exceed USD 4,000, unlocking new opportunities across sectors. Businesses have an incredible opportunity to tap into evolving consumer expectations -- by balancing affordability, convenience and sustainability while harnessing data and technology to create highly personalised experiences."  Retailers Association of India (RAI) CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said India's discretionary spending is entering a new phase of growth, driven by rising incomes, digital adoption and evolving consumer preferences.

"As organised retail and new commerce models expand, businesses that align with these trends will unlock immense opportunities for growth and innovation," he noted.

The report said digital and financial inclusion is driving spending in India with credit access expanding at an unprecedented pace, while credit card penetration is set to triple from 102 million in 2024 to 296 million by 2030, enabling increased consumer spending.

Fintech solutions and digital payments such as UPI are reshaping how consumers engage with brands, boosting e-commerce adoption and fuelling a new wave of digital-first consumption, it noted.

Moreover, rise of organised retail and experience-led consumption has also helped in driving consumption.

"Organised retail is expanding rapidly, registering a 10 per cent CAGR. It is expected to reach USD 230 billion by 2030. Consumers are increasingly drawn to experience-led retail spaces, omnichannel shopping and hyper-personalised services, pushing brands to rethink engagement strategies," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gene Hackman

LIVE news: Hollywood legend Gene Hackman, wife found dead at home

Supreme Court, SC

Anticipatory bail applicable to GST, customs law even in absence of FIR: SC

LinkedIn

Indian business leaders push AI adoption, but talent gap remains: LinkedIn

critical minerals

Exploring critical minerals in Zambia, Congo, Australia: Mines secy Rao

KIIT suicide row

KIIT suicide: More university officials records statements before committee

Topics : consumer economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon