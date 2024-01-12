Sensex (    %)
                        
Bengaluru CEO not cooperating in probe, 'note found': Things we know so far

Suchana Seth, the CEO of 'MindfulAI Labs' startup, allegedly killed her son at a rental apartment at Candolim in Goa and later stuffed the body in a bag and tried to carry it to Karnataka via taxi

Suchana seth

Earlier today, Seth went through a regular medical examination and was later brought back to Goa's Calangute police station. (Photo: ANI)

Nisha Anand
Jan 12 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Bengaluru startup chief executive officer (CEO) Suchana Seth, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her son in Goa, is not cooperating in the investigation, Goa DGP Jaspal Singh said on Thursday. "...Till now, the investigators have told us that Seth is not cooperating in the investigation. We will confront the accused with evidence found," Singh said.

A day before, police sources had revealed that the accused, Suchana Seth, denied her involvement in the crime. Seth claimed the child was already dead when she got up from sleep.
"We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child….," a senior police official said.

According to the preliminary probe, the police said that the child's murder could be due to the ongoing divorce proceedings between Seth and her estranged husband Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta at the time of the incident. Goa police believe that it may have been a pre-planned murder.

Note recovered from Seth's belongings

According to NDTV, a note was also recovered in her belongings, in which Seth had written about her bitter relationship with her estranged husband. The report said the note was written on tissue paper using an eyeliner.

"Court and my (estranged) husband pressuring me to give custody of my son, and I cannot take it anymore," said the contents of the alleged note, the Times of India reported.

Another report by India Today claimed that Raman had spoken to his son on a video call on Sunday.

Seth undergoes medical examination

Earlier today, Seth went through a regular medical examination and was later brought back to Goa's Calangute police station. An FIR has been filed in the matter, and the accused has been remanded to six-day police custody by the court. The police have 90 days to file a chargesheet.

Post mortem report reveals details

According to the post-mortem report, the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow. Notably, the police also found two empty bottles of cough syrup at the crime scene hotel room, indicating Seth might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to her four-year-old son before killing him.

The CEO of 'MindfulAI Labs' startup allegedly killed her son at a rental apartment at Candolim in Goa and later stuffed the body in a bag and tried to carry it to Karnataka via taxi. The police caught the accused in Karnataka's Chitradurga district with the help of the taxi driver on Monday.

Seth checked into the service apartment on January 6 and stayed there till Monday before leaving for Bengaluru.

Husband cremates four-year-old son

The victim was cremated in Bengaluru on Wednesday following a post-mortem examination. The accused's husband performed the last rites at Bengaluru's Harishchandra Ghat at Rajaji Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies)
Jan 12 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

