Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi starts special religious exercise preceding temple consecration

The prime minister said it is a sacred occasion for all Indians and Lord Ram's devotees and that everyone is waiting for the historic moment on January 22 when the idol of Ram will be consecrated

modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, as he spoke about experiencing feelings like never before in his life.
"I am emotional. I am overwhelmed with emotions. For the first time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," he said, noting that the dream which many generations carried in their hearts like a resolve will be witnessed by him as it is being realised.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The inner journey he is undergoing can only be felt and not expressed, Modi said in an audio message, adding that he is unable to articulate with words the depth, expanse and intensity of the feelings.
The prime minister said it is a sacred occasion for all Indians and Lord Ram's devotees and that everyone is waiting for the historic moment on January 22 when the idol of Ram will be consecrated at what is believed by followers as his birthplace.
He said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.
He said God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the 11-day special religious exercise keeping this in mind.
"I seek blessing from people," he said on X.
It is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt, he said.
Modi said scriptures lay down strict and arduous guidelines for people to follow for the 'Pran Pratishtha'.
He is starting the special exercise going by the guidelines he has received from eminent people on spiritual journey.
The prime minister will start the rituals from Dham-Panchvati in Nashik where Lord Ram is believed to have spent a lot of time, he said.
Noting that it is also the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said the spiritual guru had stirred the soul of the nation and the self-confidence he underlined is now reflecting in the form of a grand Ram temple.

Also Read

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

'Don't need a middleman': Congress attacks PM amid Ram mandir invite row

Congress didn't deserve Ram mandir invitation: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

SpiceJet announces special Delhi-Ayodhya flight for Ram temple ceremony

Delhi's coldest morning this winter pushes power demand to all-time high

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED third time in less than one month

BJP calls for 'dry day' in Jharkhand on Jan 22 ahead of Ram temple event

Covid-19 JN.1: UP joins list of 16 states, UTs; total cases cross 1,000

It is also the birth anniversary of Jijabai, the mother of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, he noted.
On this occasion, he said it is natural for him to remember his mother who continued to chant 'Sita Ram' till the end of her life.
Modi said when he witnesses the occasion, 140 crore Indians will be in his heart and so will be the memories of uncountable number of people whose sole purpose has been the construction of the Ram temple.
Asserting that the masses are also a form of God, he said their blessings infuse him with new energy and urged them to share with him their views and bless him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ayodhya Ram temple India Prime Minister Lord Ram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon