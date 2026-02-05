BharatGen to finish AI models on 22 languages by month-end: Jitendra Singh

The government's sovereign multilingual AI engine BharatGen is expected to complete text-based service by the end of this month, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The minister said the work for developing BharatGen AI is a dynamic process and may add more languages as well as dialects.

"We have already completed 15 languages. We will be completing 22 (official languages) in this month itself. So all the 22 will have text completed by this month and 15 will also have the speech and the vision module," Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

The minister was replying to a question of BJP member Bhubaneswar Kalita.

Launched in October 2024, BharatGen is a government project to develop a sovereign AI model which will provide services like Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) models, Text-to-Speech (TTS) models for Indian languages.