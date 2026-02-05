Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3 dead, 15 injured as cruiser collides with canter in Karnataka's Gadag

3 dead, 15 injured as cruiser collides with canter in Karnataka's Gadag

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha, Annapurna and Mariyambu, all residents of the Shivajipet area of Gajendragad. All three were farmer women, police officials said

Accident, road accident

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the collision and began rescue operations | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least three women were killed and 15 others sustained injuries after a cruiser vehicle collided with a canter on a state highway in Karnataka's Gadag area of Dharwad district early Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am near Jigaluru Cross in Rona taluk on State Highway 30, involving a cruiser and a canter from SRP Logistics.

The deceased have been identified as Sujatha, Annapurna and Mariyambu, all residents of the Shivajipet area of Gajendragad. All three were farmer women, police officials said.

Soon after receiving the information, the Gadag Superintendent of Police, Rohan Jagadish, visited the accident site and conducted an inspection.

 

Police personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the collision and began rescue operations.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka Assembly passes resolution against VB-G RAM G, wants MNREGA back

Bus accident, Kannauj bus accident, Expressway Bus Accident

3 killed, 7 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Kalsi

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Victims' family protests after SC grants bail to three in Pune Porsche case

accident

Budget 2026 move on MACT interest seen cutting litigation, speeding claimspremium

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

16th Finance Commission: Which states gain and lose under new tax formula

Speaking to reporters here, SP Rohan Jagadish said, "At around 6 am, an accident was reported. A canter vehicle belonging to SRP Logistics and a cruiser vehicle collided. Three people have died on the spot. The injured have been referred to the district hospital. The accident site is on SH 30, a state highway."

The police informed that more than 10 people were injured in the accident. The injured were initially shifted to Rona Taluka Hospital, while some were later referred to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Rona Hospital for post-mortem examination. The condition of a few injured was stated to be serious.

Further investigation is still underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, Lok sabha

LS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

'India, Sri Lanka share deep civilisational bonds': PM on relics exposition

SC, Supreme Court

SC agrees to hear PIL against poll freebies promises by political parties

Ajay Bhalla, Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Kuki groups warn MLAs against joining Manipur govt formation, call shutdown

AI Impact Summit

White House adviser Kratsios to lead US delegation to AI summit in India

Topics : Karnataka Road Accidents road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayPresident's Rule in ManipurBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance