Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president; Lalan Singh quits

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as president of the Janata Dal (United) at a meeting of the party's national executive in Delhi on Friday. Kumar was appointed the JD(U) 's top post minutes after Lalan Singh stepped down from the post.

Speaking to reporters immediately after the meeting, Singh dismissed reports of a rift in the party, saying, "Anger? What anger? Why should I be angry? This is the first time I am hearing this word." Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sources told NDTV that Lalan Singh was ousted because he was seen as being a little too close to the JDU's alliance partner in Bihar, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), at a time when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son and Deputy Chief Minister, is being groomed to take over.