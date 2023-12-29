Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes over as new JD(U) president; Lalan Singh quits

Speaking to reporters immediately after the meeting, Singh dismissed reports of a rift in the party, saying, "Anger? What anger? Why should I be angry? This is the first time I am hearing this word."

Sources told NDTV that Lalan Singh was ousted because he was seen as being a little too close to the JDU's alliance partner in Bihar, Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), at a time when RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son and Deputy Chief Minister, is being groomed to take over.