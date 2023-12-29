Key meeting of Janata Dal (United) national executive in New Delhi

A key meeting of the Janata Dal (United) national executive began here on Friday amid a buzz that party president Lalan Singh may step down to make way for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kumar, Singh and other senior leaders of the party are attending the meeting.

It will be followed by the party's national council meeting later in the day which will ratify decisions taken in the executive.

Both Kumar and Singh have played down the reports of key changes being adopted in the party and have called these meetings routine.