With the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh drawing closer by the day, the politics around the Bajrang Dal appear to be heating up in the state.

On Thursday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra took a jibe at former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh’s remark about not banning Bajrang Dal in the state and said that someone’s (Digvijaya Singh) eye flu is getting cured now.

“Nobody can even think of banning Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh. I had also issued a letter on May 3 this year for the same. Someone’s [Digvijaya Singh] eye flu is getting cured now. Some people are looking good to him. In a few days, all the webs of eye flu will be cleared, then after everyone will start looking good," Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Bajrang Dal is a nationalist organisation, the feeling which has come for a few people now, it will come for everyone later. But now the public has started to understand that you [Singh] are an electoral Hindu", Mishra said.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had on Wednesday said that the Bajrang Dal would not be banned if his party was voted to power. However, he cautioned that goons and rioters would not be spared.

Singh remarked while interacting with the media in Bhopal. When asked about banning Bajrang Dal after the Congress party returns to power in the state, the Congress leader said, "We will not ban Bajrang Dal as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well. But we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence."

Reacting to Singh, Bajrang Dal state leader Lokendra Malviya said, "Congress is taking support of Hindutva in Madhya Pradesh, and that's why they said Bajrang Dal will not be banned. They tried to defame us a lot but people of India didn't allow their agenda. Even for political gain, they accepted the fact that Bajrang Dal is doing welfare for the people of the state."

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “They [Congress] will do anything to project themselves as Hindus but nobody is going to believe them because they are the same [people] who called Lord Rama, an imagination.”