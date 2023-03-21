JUST IN
NMDC hikes iron ore lump rate by Rs 100/tonne; fines Rs 200 per tonne

The prices are effective from Tuesday and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in
Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

State-owned NMDC on Tuesday said it has hiked price of iron ore lumps by Rs 100 to Rs 4,500 per tonne with immediate effect.

The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rate of iron ore fines by Rs 200 to Rs 4,110/tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The prices are effective from Tuesday and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said.

Lump ore or high-grade iron ore contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.

In the last price revision announced on February 2, NMDC fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,400 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 3,910 a tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on rates of steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under Ministry of Steel contributes over 17 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 12:42 IST

