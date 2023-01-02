JUST IN
Currency in circulation rises by 83% since demonetisation in 2016: RBI data
Coffee exports from India up by nearly 2% to 400,000 tonnes in 2022
MCA concludes demerger hearing of Shipping Corp, may approve soon: Sources
To say demonetisation was upheld is misleading: Congress on SC verdict
India's current account deficit projected at $106bn: Acuite Ratings
Dec manufacturing PMI at 26-month high of 57.8 as production picks up
India's December manufacturing PMI expands to 57.8; highest in over 2 yrs
Gross budgetary allocation for Railways to go up by 29% in Budget: Report
Centre may boost PLI outlay to attract iPad, MacBook production: Report
Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed?
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Currency in circulation rises by 83% since demonetisation in 2016: RBI data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NMDC increases iron ore lump rates by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne

Lump ore or high-grade iron contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content

Topics
NMDC | Iron Ore | price hike

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NMDC

State-owned NMDC on Monday announced that it has hiked the prices of iron ore lumps by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne.

The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased rates of iron ore fines by Rs 500 to Rs 3,410/tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The prices are effective January 1, and exclude royalty, district mineral fund (DMF), National Mineral Exploration Trust (DMET), cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, the company said.

Lump ore or high-grade iron contains 65.53 per cent Fe (iron), while fines are inferior grade ore with 64 per cent and less Fe content.

In the last price revision announced on November 30, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,100 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 2,910 a tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17 per cent to India's total iron ore production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NMDC

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 15:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU