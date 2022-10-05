Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

-
This year's Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of snapping molecules together.
Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA. Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.
They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct 10.
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 15:36 IST
