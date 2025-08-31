Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Over 200K demands have been made by individuals seeking removal of names they claim have been wrongfully included in the draft rolls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

According to the EC, 99.11 per cent of the 72.4 million electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification so far.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The month-long period to demand inclusion or deletion of names from the electoral rolls of Bihar ends on Monday, with more than 33,000 electors filing pleas to add their names to the list.

Over 200K demands have been made by individuals seeking removal of names they claim have been wrongfully included in the draft rolls.

The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and will remain open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1.

People and parties have the right under election law to challenge inclusion of names who they think are ineligible. Similarly, people who think they are eligible but have been left out of the draft list can seek inclusion.

 

The final electoral roll for Bihar, which will go to polls likely in November, will be published on September 30.

Also Read

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Bihar polls: 8.9 million SIR complaints rejected by EC, says Congress

voting

Bihar poll panel issues notices to 300K electors over doubtful citizenship

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR: SC to hear pleas seeking more time to file claims, objections

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

People's response to 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar leaves PM shaken: Rahul

a

Datanomics: Bihar SIR may shrink voters' strength to 55% of populationpremium

The booth-level agents appointed by the political parties have so far filed 25 claims for inclusion and 103 for exclusion from the draft list.

On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by the RJD and others seeking a direction to the Election Commission (EC) to extend the deadline for filing claims in respect of those who have not been included in the draft list during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for Bihar.

According to the EC, 99.11 per cent of the 72.4 million electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification so far.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list.

The EC, on its part, has urged the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NHPC, Hydro power

Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon to remain vigorous in September after record August rains: IMD

Safeena Husain

Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' marks historic moment for India

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab floods: CM Mann writes to PM Modi, seeks release of ₹60,000 cr

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD forecasts a wetter Sept in India, with risks of floods and landslides

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar rjd Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon