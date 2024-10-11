Business Standard
Bill Gates remembers Ratan Tata's legacy: 'Moved by his sense of purpose'

Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday. Many noted personalities paid tributes to the former Tata Sons chairman's remarkable life, remembering his dedication to society's progress

Bill gates with Ratan Tata seen in this undated file photo. (Photo/LinkedIn: Bill Gates)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates joined others in remembering the rich legacy of industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Reflecting on their interactions, Gates remarked that he was always moved by “his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity.”

Describing him as a visionary, Gates said Tata was a leader whose “dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India and the world.” He added, “Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives.” Gates noted that Tata’s example would continue to inspire future generations.

Ratan Tata's funeral draws huge crowd

Many prominent personalities paid tributes to the former Tata Sons chairman’s life, recalling his commitment to social progress. Social media was flooded with posts as people remembered Tata as a modest business leader with a deep love for animals.

Tata breathed his last on Wednesday at a hospital in Mumbai. His passing came just two days after he had dismissed concerns about his health, stating that he “remained in good spirits.”

Throughout Thursday, leaders and business figures gathered at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts to pay their respects to Tata. Sharad Pawar, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, Home minister Amit Shah, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Adi Godrej were among the thousands in attendance at the funeral. He was later cremated at Worli Crematorium with full state honours from the Maharashtra government.

Tata led Tata Sons, the Group’s holding company, from 1991 to 2012. In 1991, India embraced economic reforms, marking the beginning of Tata Group’s growth journey that mirrored the nation’s progress. Under Tata’s leadership, the group evolved into a globally recognised $100 billion conglomerate. In his final years, he served as chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a role expected to be succeeded by his half-brother, Noel Tata.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

