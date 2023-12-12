Sensex (-0.56%)
69538.63 -389.90
Nifty (-0.30%)
20933.15 -63.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.03%)
6766.15 + 2.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.52%)
44494.35 -234.80
Nifty Bank (-0.37%)
47139.35 -174.90
Heatmap

Bill to reserve one-third seats for women in J-K assembly introduced in LS

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai

New parliament

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A bill seeking to reserve one-third of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bill seeks to enable greater representation and participation of women as public representatives in law-making processes of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.
Parliament has enacted the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 to pave way for reservation of one-third of the total number of seats for women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies and \in Delhi assembly.
The bill seeks to make similar provisions in Jammu and Kashmir by amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that elections have not been announed to Jammu and Kashmir assembly and there is no hurry to introduce the bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Omar Abdullah calls yoga event at Budgam's sufi saint shrine 'photo-op'

Red alert issued for J-K's Kathua, Samba district amid incessant rains

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

Heavy rains trigger landslides in J-K's Kathua, houses damaged, 5 dead

Rohingya Muslims demand release from 'holding centre' in J-K's Kathua

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

First Indian astronaut on moon by 2040, says Isro Chairman Somanath

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to AAP's plea to allot land for its offices

Telangana CM orders stringent action against drug supply, abuse in state

Not possible to collect data on illegal migrants living in country: Govt

Topics : Women Reservation Bill Jammu and Kashmir Jammu Law

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon