Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly

The House, which commenced on Monday to elect Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members, adjourned for 10 minutes amid sloganeering.

Presiding Officer said the polls to elect mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members will be held simultaneously. She also said that as per the DMC Act aldermen are eligible to vote in the mayor, deputy mayor polls.

The BJP leaders started raising slogans -- "Khareed farokht band karo, humare neta kharidna band karo (stop trying to buy our leaders)" inside the House after which Presiding officer Satya Sharma adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

The AAP councillors also protested and raised slogans against the aldermen being allowed to vote for the mayoral election.

AAP's Councillor and Leader of the House, Mukesh Goel said, "The Supreme Court order clearly says that aldermen can only vote in ward committee polls, but cannot vote in the mayor polls. This is totally illegal.

--IANS

avr/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)