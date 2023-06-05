close

BJP has imposed undeclared emergency in Jammu and Kashmir: JKPCC chief

PCC president Vikar Wani on Monday said the BJP government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in Jammu and Kashmir by not holding assembly elections in the Union Territory since 2019

BJP

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani on Monday said the BJP government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in Jammu and Kashmir by not holding assembly elections in the Union Territory since 2019.

"Congress believes in conducting elections at every level like panchayat, DDC (district development council), BDC (Block Development Council), and especially at the assembly level," Wani said.

"In November this year, nine years will be completed without elections. If every state gets the right to vote in an election after every five years then why not here. Here BJP has made an undeclared emergency. Definitely in Jammu and Kashmir elections should take place," Wani told reporters at Khonmoh in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The JKPCC chief also said Congress is preparing for municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other parts of the country.

When asked if Congress will ally with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the elections, Wani said the party was not a part of the alliance featuring National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) among other parties.

"We have shared the stage with Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti under the PAGD setup. Now, we stand together on common issues. As Congress manifesto is entirely different from NC and PDP, a collaboration cannot take place," the Congress leader said.

"Our manifesto has been made up on the national level. Congress wants to take along parties that are secular in nature and want to work for the people," he added.

Wani also slammed the BJP over the train collision in Odisha, which killed 275 and injured nearly 1200.

"BJP government has failed and their system is not working and they blame Nehru for their mishaps," he added.

Topics : BJP Jammu and Kashmir Politics Kashmir

