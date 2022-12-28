JUST IN
Fire erupts in 20 shops in Mumbai's Kurla area; no injuries reported
As Covid-19 cases start rising, demand for masks, sanitisers grows: Report
Centre asks Tata to deduct salary of those overstaying in government colony
India reports 188 new Covid infections; active cases rise to 3,468
Rise in active Covid-19 cases in Bihar; no need for panic, says expert
Severe cold wave conditions persist in Delhi; likely to abate for 2 days
3 Indian Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona: Officials
Countries restrict entry of Chinese travellers as Beijing lifts Covid curbs
UP govt planning to buy 6,000 buses for Rs 200 crore before Maha Kumbh 2025
Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Pragya Thakur case: K'taka Police issue notice to complainant to join probe
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

It's my duty: Mehbooba Mufti accepts Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra invite

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she will join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the Union Territory next month for a "better India"

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Mehbooba Mufti | Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  General News 

Mehbooba Mufti at press conference. Photo: Reuters
Mehbooba Mufti at press conference. Photo: Reuters

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she will join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra when it reaches the Union Territory next month for a "better India".

Accepting the the Congress's invitation to join the Yatra, the PDP chief said that it is her "duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces".

"I've been formally invited to join Rahul Gandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage & I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India, Mufti said in a tweet.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is also expected to join Rahul Gandhi during the march.

Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 entered the national capital. The yatra, which has covered so far covered 10 states, is on a nine-day winter break and will resume on January 3 and will enter Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, Mufti had praised the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) she said that the new government during the last 8 years has shaken all the foundations of this country and has made it weak, but Rahul Gandhi is out to save the foundations of the country.

"I salute Rahul Gandhi for launching this mass campaign that will save the foundation, culture and brotherhood of the country. He has gone to unite this country, to strengthen the heritage of this country," said Mufti.

On Monday, Congress general secretary Incharge Organisation KC Venugopal and AICC Incharge Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

Talking about the future roadmap of Yatra, he said, "We'll hoist the national flag in Kashmir. We had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir LG and he offered all sorts of cooperation. NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPM leader MY Tarigami will join the yatra."

So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

With this yatra, Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP's "divisive politics in the country".

Recently, in a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked them to follow the Covid guidelines strictly during the Yatra.

"Follow the Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health minister said in the letter on Tuesday.

Reacting to this, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the government for making excuses to stop the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote to me saying Covid is coming and stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra," said Rahul while addressing a rally in Haryana's Nuh district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU