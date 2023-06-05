close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Odisha govt wants to boost tourism with launch of direct Int'l flights

With the launch of direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore under the Viability Gap Funding scheme

Press Trust of India Singapore
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the launch of direct flights connecting Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore under the Viability Gap Funding scheme, the Odisha government is hopeful of doubling its foreign tourist arrivals in the state by 2025 from its pre-pandemic levels, a tourism official said on Monday.

A "Viability Gap Funding" (VGF) is a government grant provided to airlines to bridge the gap between the cost of operations and expected revenues.

"The target is to double the foreign tourist arrivals by 2025 to 2.5 lakh from the pre-Covid peak of 1.2 lakh witnessed in 2019," Sachin Jadhav, Director of Tourism Odisha, said.

The Odisha government has allocated Rs 660 crore in its budget for the current financial year for the tourism sector.

With the launch of direct flights with these three cities, we expect a surge in international tourists taking onward flights to Odisha, Jadhav said during the Odisha Tourism Roadshow here.

We have shown a more proactive approach in starting direct flights to Bhubaneswar to Dubai, which began on May 15, and Bangkok and Singapore on Jun 3, he said.

Also Read

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022

Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar

SC's intervention positively impacted Taj city's environment: Activists

We must encourage tech transfer to deal pollution challenges: NHRC

255-members to represent India at Special Olympics World Summer Games

Cabinet expansion soon, timeline to be decided by CM Shinde: Fadnavis

Thiruvananthapuram Int'l Airport sees 26% increase in passenger growth

Connecting Bhubaneswar to these three destinations will not only boost tourism but also bolster trade links, he said.

Jadhav expects a 10-15 per cent average increase in annual tourist arrivals with a compound average annual growth of 25 per cent by 2025.

He reckons that the Odia diaspora will act as ambassadors in promoting Odisha as a premier tourism destination.

In December 2022, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved Indigo Airlines' bid to operate flights from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha tourism international flights Dubai Bangkok Singapore

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon