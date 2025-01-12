Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / BJP will demolish all slums if it comes to power in Delhi, alleges Kejriwal

BJP will demolish all slums if it comes to power in Delhi, alleges Kejriwal

He also criticised the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, terming it an eyewash

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP will demolish all slums in Delhi if it is voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in the Shakur Basti area here, the former chief minister accused the BJP of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum dwellers.

"They want your votes first and your land after the elections," Kejriwal said, referring to the BJP.

He also criticised the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, terming it an eyewash.

"In the past five years, they have constructed only 4,700 flats for slum dwellers," he added.

 

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Latest LIVE: BJP will demolish all slums if it comes to power in Delhi, claims Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi polls: Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM face

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

BJP leaders attack Kejriwal over CAG report on Delhi's excise policy

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

CAG report reveals Rs 2,026 crore revenue loss in Delhi liquor policy scam

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi elections: BJP attacks Kejriwal with song, poster on 'Sheesh Mahal'

Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP has plans to take over the land currently occupied by slum dwellers without addressing their housing needs.

"They will demolish all the slums and acquire the land without any concern for the people living there," he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain, the party's candidate from Shakur Basti constituency. Jain is seeking re-election from the seat for the fourth time after winning it in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

The AAP, which won 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi in the 2020 elections, is eyeing a third consecutive full term.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

CM Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign for upcoming Delhi Assembly polls

BJP Flag, BJP

AAP, BJP engage in fierce poster war ahead of Delhi Assembly elections

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Rift within INDIA bloc even during 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Arjun Meghwal

Aam Aadmi Party

BJP accuses AAP of aiding Rohingyas, adding them to Delhi voter list

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi polls: BJP's 2nd list out, Kapil Mishra to contest from Karawal Nagar

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP Aam Aadmi Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon