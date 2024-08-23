BJP State Election Committee holds meet to strategize for Haryana polls

The BJP State Election Committee's two-day meeting commenced in Gurugram, focusing on preparations for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. On the first day, the meeting lasted for around four hours and will continue on Friday.

Discussions primarily revolved around finalising candidates for five districts and how to effectively communicate the benefits of the BJP-led government's welfare policies during the election campaign.

According to the party source, during the meeting's first day, officials from five districts provided insights into the current status of their respective seats.

The discussion on Friday will cover the political situation in the remaining districts. A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the BJP's welfare policies and the strategies to ensure these are highlighted during the campaign.