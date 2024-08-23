PM Modi, HM Amit Shah extend greetings on first National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of the first National Space Day. On 23 August 2023, India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon. This remarkable accomplishment made India the 4th country to accomplish this feat and the 1st to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 23 as National Space Day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation's achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes to scientists who played a key role in the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan on the Moon's South Pole.

"On National Space Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens and congratulate the brilliant minds who proved Bharat's dominance in space through the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan on the Moon's South Pole," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Lauding PM Modi, he wrote, "Bharat scripted indelible history by embossing its civilisational signature, Shiv Shakti, on the surface of the Moon. This grand achievement is a testament to Modi Ji's vision of opening infinite opportunities in the space sector for our youth, who dare to turn the seemingly impossible into an everyday reality."

Taking to X, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Nitin Gadkari expressed joy over India's space achievements and gratitude towards PM Modi.

"Today, we celebrate ISRO's incredible journey on National Space Day. From transporting rocket components on bullock carts to landing on the Moon's South Pole, India's space program has reached new heights. With Indian Oil's Cryogenics playing a key role, our space saga continues under PM @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership as we prepare for Gaganyaan in 2024," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

"On this #NationalSpaceDay, let's celebrate 's cosmic strides, from #Chandrayaan-3's lunar triumph to the awe-inspiring #Aditya-L1 #solar mission. We salute the brilliance of our scientists and the @isro crew who make India's cosmic dreams a reality. With upcoming missions like #Gaganyaan, India is set to reach even greater heights. Here's to our space pioneers and the boundless frontiers they continue to explore! Celebrate National Space Day on 23 August 2024! Theme: "Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga" Space exploration shapes our world and fuels our imagination. Join us in honouring the incredible journey of India's space endeavours and their impact on our lives. Let's come together with pride and celebrate this monumental day!" wrote Nitin Gadkari on X.

The theme for National Space Day 2024 is "Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India's Space Saga".