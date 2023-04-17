close

BJP to win 350 plus LS seats in 2024 polls as people are with PM: Union Min

"Modi will again become prime minister and the BJP will win 350 plus Lok Sabha seats," he said

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Ashwini Kumar Choubey

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:01 AM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday claimed that the BJP will win more than 350 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections, as "people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Choubey, who was in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi to highlight various initiatives taken by the public distribution and environment departments, said that "all those involved in corruption are coming together in one platform" after the Centre started taking action against them.

Corrupt leaders are trying to mislead the people of the country through a nexus. But, they don't know that people are with PM Modi. In the 2024 elections, Modi will again become prime minister and the BJP will win 350 plus Lok Sabha seats, he said.

Alleging that corruption is at its "peak" under the rule of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, Choubey claimed that "the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state, and unemployment has also increased".

"The Jharkhand government is anti-people. Over 5,000 rape cases have been registered, and altogether 5,258 murders took place in the current regime in the state," Choubey, the union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, alleged.

He raised concern over rising man-elephant conflicts in Jharkhand.

Choubey, also the union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, claimed that the compensation given by the state government for death in an elephant attack is "poor".

In this state, only Rs 4 lakh is given, while it is Rs 15 lakh in Karnataka. We urge the Jharkhand government to increase the ex gratia to at least Rs 5 lakh," he added.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

