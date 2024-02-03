Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BJP veteran and ex-Dy PM L K Advani to be awarded Bharat Ratna: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award

BJP senior leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during the former vice-president Late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's birth anniversary function in Jaipur.

BJP senior leader Lal Krishna Advani speaks during the former vice-president Late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's birth anniversary function in Jaipur.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister," Modi said on X.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
 
The prime minister said he is very happy to share that Advani (96) will be conferred the honour.
Modi spoke to the BJP's longest serving president, who is credited with crafting the party's rise through the 90s when it came to power for the first time as the head of coalition governments under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and congratulated him.
Advani's parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary and full of rich insights, Modi said.

Also Read

Visionary leadership furthered progress: PM greets L K Advani on birthday

From C Rajagopalachari to Karpoori Thakur: List of Bharat Ratna winners

Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes

Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna award by Maha govt

Maharashtra: Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna award

Delhi records 6.7 deg C minimum temperature, dense fog in some areas

PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha

Security beefed up in Guwahati ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 3-4

LIVE: BJP stalwart LK Advani to get Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

No one can stop women from reaching Parl, state assemblies now: CM Yogi

Topics : Narendra Modi Lal Krishna Advani BJP LK Advani Hindutva Hindutva effect

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon