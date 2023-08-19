Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna award by Maha govt

The contribution of the Tata group in all sectors is immense. Tata means trust, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was on Saturday conferred the first ever Udyog Ratna' award instituted by the Maharashtra government.
The award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist's home in Colaba, south Mumbai.
The honour comprised a shawl, a citation and a memento from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
Talking to reporters afterwards, Shinde said honouring Tata as Udyog Ratna' has enhanced the prestige of the award.
The contribution of the Tata group in all sectors is immense. Tata means trust, he said.
The steel-to-salt group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents. In 2021-22, the collective revenue of Tata companies stood at $128 billion.

Also Read

Ratan Tata-backed Upstox breaks even in FY23, aims 10x growth in user base

Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people

Over 2,400 tourists stranded in North Sikkim due to inclement weather

Ratan Tata to get Maharashtra govt's first 'Udyog Ratna' award: Minister

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

72 new Covid cases in India, total active cases at 1,452: Health Ministry

Rahul Gandhi shares pics riding bike to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit

Income Tax dept operationalises e-advance ruling in Delhi, Mumbai

Need to collaborate on digital security to contain risks: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rishikesh-Badrinath highway blocked due to landslide in Tehri in U'khand

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ratan Tata Tata group Ratan Tata Tata Sons shareholding Tata Sons

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon