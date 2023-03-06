JUST IN
Business Standard

Helicopter carrying Karnataka CM faces difficulty in landing at helipad

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone and the chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone

Topics
Karnataka | B S Yediyurappa | Helicopters

ANI  General News 

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Photo: ANI

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BJP leader BS Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing due to plastic sheets and waste on the helipad ground on Monday in Kalaburagi.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1632644351229845509?s=20

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone and the chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone.

Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:01 IST

