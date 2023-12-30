Blinken condemns Russia's strikes on Ukraine, urges Congress for funds

Strongly "condemning" Russia's recent "horrific" strikes on Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US "must support Ukraine in defending itself".

Urging Congress to release more funds for providing military aid to Ukraine, the US State Secretary said that "Congress needs to act in the new year".

In a post on X, Blinken expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, "The US strongly condemns Russia's horrific strikes across Ukraine today. As Putin continues his brutal war of aggression, we must support Ukraine in defending itself."

Blinken also lauded the resilience of the Ukrainian people, acknowledging their remarkable achievements in the face of adversity.

"Ukrainians have done what no one thought was possible: stood toe to toe with one of the biggest militaries, conceded no territory, and they pushed Russia's navy back in the Black Sea and opened a corridor to allow them to export grain and other products to the world," he said in another post.

Russia on Friday launched its most extensive air attack on Ukraine since the commencement of the full-scale invasion, as reported by the Ukrainian military to CNN.

The onslaught, characterised by an overwhelming number of drones and missiles, targeted various locations across the country, resulting in at least 31 fatalities and over 150 injuries.

The wave of attacks that began on Thursday midnight, continued till Friday, encompassing key cities such as the capital Kyiv, the central city of Dnipro, the eastern city of Kharkiv, the southeastern port of Odesa, and the western city of Lviv--areas far removed from the frontlines. Disturbingly, even a maternity hospital in Dnipro was not spared from the assault, CNN reported.

The scale of the assault was staggering, involving 158 drones and missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, cruise missiles, and Shahed drones, according to Ukraine's air force.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for Ukraine's air force, remarked on the unprecedented nature of the attack, stating, "It's been a long time since we have seen so many enemy targets on our monitors in all regions and all directions. Everything was being fired."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, responding to the devastating strikes, asserted that Russia employed "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal" in what he described as "terrorist strikes." Zelensky pledged that Ukraine's military would respond to the aggression.

The massive assault occurred in the aftermath of Ukraine's targeting of a Russian Navy landing ship in Crimea on Tuesday, dealing a significant blow to Moscow's Black Sea fleet.

However, it also coincided with Ukraine receiving the final package of military aid from the United States, awaiting Congress's approval of the Biden administration's funding request.

The US State Department on Thursday announced a military aid package worth USD 250 million.

"This package provides up to USD 250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement.

The Biden administration has asked Congress for a supplemental package including more than USD 60 billion in aid for Ukraine. But the legislation is currently stalled as negotiators try to find a compromise on border security and immigration policy, key Republican demands as part of any deal, as reported by CNN.

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned that its ability to provide aid to Ukraine was rapidly dwindling, forcing the Pentagon to stretch what little money it had left into smaller aid packages.

In recent weeks, the United States has unveiled two security packages for Ukraine, valued at USD 200 million and USD 175 million, respectively. While these amounts are notably smaller compared to the more substantial aid packages earlier dispatched by the administration. Since Russia's invasion commenced in February 2022, the US has allocated over USD 46 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

The security package disclosed on Wednesday operates under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, enabling swift deployment of resources directly from US stocks to Ukraine. This mechanism facilitates rapid assistance delivery.

It's worth noting that the US has already fully utilised another vital form of aid--the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. This initiative allows the Defence Department to engage with arms manufacturers, facilitating the acquisition of weapons for Kyiv, CNN reported.