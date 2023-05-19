close

Bombay HC asks CBI not to take action against Wankhede till Monday

Bombay HC directed CBI not to take any action, against Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 cr bribe from Shah Rukh for not implicating his son Aryan in Cordelia cruise drug bust case

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sameer Wankhede

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.

A vacation bench of the court passed the order after recording Wankhede's undertaking that he will remain present at the CBI's office in BKC area here at 11 am on May 20.

The CBI shall not take any "coercive action" against Wankhede till May 22, the HC said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Bombay High Court

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

