Bombay HC asks CBI not to take action against Wankhede till Monday

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the CBI not to take any "coercive action", such as arrest, against former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede who is accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service official, has moved the court with a petition seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against him.

A vacation bench of the court passed the order after recording Wankhede's undertaking that he will remain present at the CBI's office in BKC area here at 11 am on May 20.

The CBI shall not take any "coercive action" against Wankhede till May 22, the HC said.

Also Read Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts As vacancies pile up in high courts, gloves are off in Centre-SC showdown SC dismisses plea seeking action against VP over remarks on judiciary SC recommends Malegaon blast accused's advocate as Bombay HC judge Rapido moves SC against Bombay HC order to stop operation in Maharashtra President Murmu appoints 4 additional judges to Madras High Court NHRC issues notice to Bengal govt over 9 deaths in firecracker factory Tesla seriously looking at India production, innovation base: Chandrasekhar ED, Sebi probing the role of six short sellers in Adani group stocks UP govt receives Rs 5,400-cr investment for alcohol distillation plants