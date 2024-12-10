Business Standard
Home / India News / Bombay HC grants bail to 14 accused in Mira Road communal violence case

Bombay HC grants bail to 14 accused in Mira Road communal violence case

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar on Monday noted that prima facie, it cannot be inferred that there was a premeditated conspiracy to assault people

Bombay High Court (Photo: Shutterstock)

The high court, in its order, said there has to be prima facie material to show that the accused were members of the unlawful assembly. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to 14 Muslim men arrested for their alleged involvement in the communal violence in Mira Road on the eve of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, noting that their further detention appeared "tenuous".

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar on Monday noted that prima facie, it cannot be inferred that there was a premeditated conspiracy to assault people part of the convoy taken out to celebrate the temple consecration ceremony in January this year.

The bench also highlighted that no CCTV footage showed the accused persons assaulting the complainant or anyone else.

 

The court said the probe in the case was complete, and since the accused have roots in the society, the possibility of fleeing from justice was remote.

The bench also took note of the fact that the accused have been in custody since January, and it appears extremely unlikely that the trial will be concluded soon. Hence, further detention would be unwarranted.

The accused, booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, moved the high court after a sessions court in neighbouring Thane district denied them bail.

More From This Section

Manipur police search operation

Rally taken out in Manipur against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Dharmendra, Dharmendra vote, election, vote, voting

Delhi court summons actor Dharmendra in 'Garam Dharam' cheating case

Police, Delhi Police

Delhi Police opposes Nadeem Khan's plea, cites threat to communal harmony

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

LIVE: Restoring balance between inflation and growth is important for RBI, says Governor Das

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras first research organisation to release 3D images of fetal brain

According to police, the accused were part of a mob of 50 to 60 persons that surrounded the complainant and others who were part of the convoy started raising slogans and assaulted them.

The high court, in its order, said there has to be prima facie material to show that the accused were members of the unlawful assembly.

The bench also noted that the convoy's entry into the locality where the alleged incident took place was a matter of chance, and hence, it cannot be inferred that there was premeditation or a prior meeting of mind to attack the members of the rally.

"In the case at hand, the alleged rioting was committed by more than 50 to 60 persons. Where the guilt of the accused would hinge upon their identity as members of the unlawful assembly, who shared the common object to commit the alleged offences, their further detention as undertrial prisoners appears tenuous," the court said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers bail plea of advocate Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case

Sundar Pichai

Mumbai court slaps contempt notice on Google CEO Sundar Pichai; here's why

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC temporarily restrains Pune eatery from using 'Burger King' name

Nawab Malik

HC seeks probe details of case filed against Nawab Malik by Sameer Wankhede

Supreme Court, SC

Worrying trend of criminalising long, consensual ties after break-up: SC

Topics : Bombay High Court Ayodhya communal violence CCTV Indian Penal Code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon