Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

While Gandhi surrendered in court in February, 2024, his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The hearing in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was adjourned again due to the continuing strike of lawyers.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination in the case.

Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi in 2018 in the court alleging that during the Karnataka elections, the Congress leader made an offensive remark about BJP leader Amit Shah which hurt his sentiments.

The case was pending for five years, and when Gandhi failed to appear, the court issued a warrant in December, 2023, summoning him.

 

While Gandhi surrendered in court in February, 2024, his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024.

Also Read

Quad ministers, Quad

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

News updates: No liquor for Delhiites from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi slams govt, says real development is when everyone progresses

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi unwell, unlikely to take part in Gandhi Bharat event: Congress

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

News updates: Employment for Delhi's youngsters will be top priority in next 5 years, says Kejriwal

The special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

During his appearance in court, Gandhi claimed innocence and said a political conspiracy was being plotted against him.

The court subsequently directed the plaintiff to present evidence.

Though a hearing was scheduled on December 16, 2024, it was deferred due to the judge's absence. On January 2, 2025, when the cross-examination was not completed, the court set the next date for January 10, 2025.

However, the hearing was rescheduled for January 22, 2025 due to the lawyers' strike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan attack: Police visits actor's house to record his statement

Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah visits Badhaal village

J&K mysterious deaths: Rajouri's Badhaal village declared containment zone

Calcutta High Court

RG Kar case: HC to hear medic's family, CBI before admission of WB's appeal

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Explained: Why are the Lodha brothers fighting over the family brand name?

Taylor Swift, Taylor

Taylor Swift at Jeet Adani's wedding? Gautam Adani clears the air

Topics : Rahul Gandhi defamation Defamation case Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon