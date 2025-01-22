Business Standard

Mystery deaths in J&K's Rajouri: Badhal village declared containment zone

Mystery deaths in J&K's Rajouri: Badhal village declared containment zone

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Badhal village on Tuesday, assuring residents that an investigation is underway. The government, alongside a Centre team, is working to find answers

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

The Badhal village in J&K’s Rajouri district has been declared a containment zone as of Wednesday, January 22, 2025, according to an order by the District Magistrate of Rajouri, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria. This action came after 17 people, including 13 children, from three related families died under mysterious circumstances between December 7, 2024, and January 19, 2025. 
 
In response, the affected families’ homes will be sealed, and the area is now divided into different zones to prevent further deaths. Public and private gatherings are strictly prohibited in the region.
 
The containment zones
 
Containment Zone 1: The homes of families where deaths have occurred.
 
 
Containment Zone 2: Families closely connected to the affected individuals.

Authorities probe mystery deaths

 
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also visited Badhal village and assured residents that an investigation is underway. He mentioned that the government, along with a team from the Centre, is collecting samples and working together to find answers.
 
Authorities had previously restricted residents from using a local spring for water and warned against holding community feasts. Doctors suggest that neurotoxins may be linked to the deaths, but no source has been identified despite extensive testing.
 
The investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are working to uncover the cause of these mysterious deaths.
 

Story of mysterious deaths

 
The tragedy struck on December 7, 2024, when five villagers, including four children, fell ill and died after consuming a community meal. In the following weeks, the death toll from the unknown illness continued to rise, with the latest fatalities occurring in January. The affected families resided approximately 1.5 kilometers apart in Budhal village, Rajouri district.
 
In response, authorities have sealed off the village’s spring, locally known as a ‘bawli,’ after tests revealed traces of pesticides or insecticides in the water. Concerned about further harm, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dil Mir of Kotranka subdivision ordered the spring to be blocked and posted security personnel to prevent villagers from accessing the water. “There is concern that the tribal population may secretly collect water from the spring. This must be prevented at all costs,” the order stated.
 
Ongoing investigations by health, police, and other government departments are focused on determining the exact cause of the deaths. Lab tests on biological samples from the victims detected toxins, but officials have ruled out communicable diseases, bacteria, or viruses as the cause. However, the exact cause of these deaths is not revealed till this time. 

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

