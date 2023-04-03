close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Boosting anti-viral immune response could slow down aging, says study

Eliminating senescent cells from aging tissues has been found to restore tissue balance in mice, leading to an increased healthy lifespan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Source :Pixabay

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Scientists have uncovered details regarding an immune response to a virus present in all human tissues, that kicks in in the elderly and eliminates senescent, or aging, cells in the skin.

Senescent cells are those that stop dividing but do not die, accumulating in the body over time, fuelling chronic inflammation and contributing to conditions such as cancer and degenerative disorders.

Eliminating senescent cells from aging tissues has been found to restore tissue balance in mice, leading to an increased healthy lifespan.

When a team of scientists, led by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), US, found that the number of senescent cells in samples from old individuals did not increase as the individuals got older, they realised that there is some mechanism kicking in to keep the aging in check.

The scientists have described their findings in the journal Cell.

Experiments have proved that in the elderly, certain immune cells called killer CD4+ T cells keep senescent cells from increasing.

Also Read

Booster dose of Covishield offers best immune response: Lancet study

Underactive immune response may explain severe Covid in obese: Study

Symptom and viral rebound rare after untreated COVID-19 infection: Study

Study explores how common immune cells might prevent intestinal healing

Natural immune system process of humans could be used to treat TB: Study

Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme

Comviva appoints new senior executives to drive growth in Western markets

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of sodium cyanide from China

Kerala-based tech company develops AI to help expecting and new parents

Further investigating the procedure through which this happens revealed that aging skin cells express a protein, or antigen, produced by human cytomegalovirus, a pervasive herpesvirus that establishes lifelong latent infection in most humans without any symptoms.

By expressing this protein, senescent cells become targets for attack by killer CD4+ T cells.

"Most of us are infected with human cytomegalovirus, and our immune system has evolved to eliminate cells, including senescent cells, that upregulate the expression of cytomegalovirus antigens," said senior author Shawn Demehri, director of the High Risk Skin Cancer Clinic at MGH.

These findings, highlighting a beneficial function of viruses living in our body, could have a variety of clinical applications.

"Our research enables a new therapeutic approach to eliminate aging cells by boosting the anti-viral immune response," said Demehri.

Demehri noted that the work may also lead to advances in cosmetic dermatology, for example in the development of new treatments to make skin look younger.

Topics : Immunity | immunisation | Brain cells | antivirus

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon